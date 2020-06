Amenities

Come see this beautiful four bedroom, two bathroom home in the coveted subdivision of Waterleaf! Great foyer entry to the formal living room and dining room, walk through a fantastic kitchen with eating space- perfect for those quick breakfast meals, and into another family room with a cozy fireplace. Spacious bedrooms, master features dual sinks, soaking tub, garden tub, and walk in closet. Large yard with covered patio. Come see today!