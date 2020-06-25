All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
9831 Del Webb Pkwy #4302
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:26 AM

9831 Del Webb Pkwy #4302

9831 Del Webb Pkwy 4302 · No Longer Available
Location

9831 Del Webb Pkwy 4302, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
online portal
pet friendly
tennis court
Super spacious 2 bedroom with den in Sweetwater! - **AVAILABLE NOW**

Stunning 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with den! This spacious unit boasts over 2,100 sq ft of living space and offers its residents a large screened in patio with beautiful lake view! Nice 3rd story end unit. Building does have elevators. This floorplan is very open with spacious bedrooms. Separate formal dining room. Kitchen has upgraded granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Master bathroom has dual sinks, garden tub, walk-in tiled shower and large walk-in closet! Sweetwater provides carefree living in this age restricted (55+)community. 22,000 SF amenity center includes: Resort style pool, indoor pool, Jacuzzi, fitness facility, ballroom and billiards.

*One resident must be atleast 55+. No minors permitted per the covenants. *
*Water, sewer, trash and basic cable are included in the rental*

Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.
Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

(RLNE4864558)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9831 Del Webb Pkwy #4302 have any available units?
9831 Del Webb Pkwy #4302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9831 Del Webb Pkwy #4302 have?
Some of 9831 Del Webb Pkwy #4302's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9831 Del Webb Pkwy #4302 currently offering any rent specials?
9831 Del Webb Pkwy #4302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9831 Del Webb Pkwy #4302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9831 Del Webb Pkwy #4302 is pet friendly.
Does 9831 Del Webb Pkwy #4302 offer parking?
No, 9831 Del Webb Pkwy #4302 does not offer parking.
Does 9831 Del Webb Pkwy #4302 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9831 Del Webb Pkwy #4302 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9831 Del Webb Pkwy #4302 have a pool?
Yes, 9831 Del Webb Pkwy #4302 has a pool.
Does 9831 Del Webb Pkwy #4302 have accessible units?
No, 9831 Del Webb Pkwy #4302 does not have accessible units.
Does 9831 Del Webb Pkwy #4302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9831 Del Webb Pkwy #4302 does not have units with dishwashers.
