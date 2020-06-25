9831 Del Webb Pkwy #4302

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator gym pool pool table cats allowed dogs allowed online portal pet friendly tennis court

Super spacious 2 bedroom with den in Sweetwater! - **AVAILABLE NOW**



Stunning 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with den! This spacious unit boasts over 2,100 sq ft of living space and offers its residents a large screened in patio with beautiful lake view! Nice 3rd story end unit. Building does have elevators. This floorplan is very open with spacious bedrooms. Separate formal dining room. Kitchen has upgraded granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Master bathroom has dual sinks, garden tub, walk-in tiled shower and large walk-in closet! Sweetwater provides carefree living in this age restricted (55+)community. 22,000 SF amenity center includes: Resort style pool, indoor pool, Jacuzzi, fitness facility, ballroom and billiards.



*One resident must be atleast 55+. No minors permitted per the covenants. *

*Water, sewer, trash and basic cable are included in the rental*



Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.

Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Parkway N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246



