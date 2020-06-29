All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated January 15 2020 at 3:25 AM

9831 Del Webb Pkwy

9831 Del Webb Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

9831 Del Webb Parkway, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
elevator
online portal
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
online portal
**AVAILABLE NOW**

Nice 3 bedroom condo for rent in Sand Piper community in Sweetwater. Sweetwater is a 55+ older community. This immaculate condo is located on the 3rd floor of a 4 story building. The building is secured with elevator access. Upon entering the home you have a separate formal living room. Nice open kitchen with breakfast nook area. Spacious living room with access to the a large screened-in patio. This home boasts over 2,000 sq. ft. of living space. Nice spacious master bedroom and bath. Master bathroom has dual sinks, garden tub and walk-in shower. Patio has a storage closet as well. This unit is a must see.

Small pets will be considered. Please call for more information on pet policy.

**Only one resident must be 55+ and that water, sewer and trash are included in the rent.**

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.
Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246 a7264fb3. Last update was on 2020-01-14

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9831 Del Webb Pkwy have any available units?
9831 Del Webb Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9831 Del Webb Pkwy have?
Some of 9831 Del Webb Pkwy's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9831 Del Webb Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
9831 Del Webb Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9831 Del Webb Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 9831 Del Webb Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 9831 Del Webb Pkwy offer parking?
No, 9831 Del Webb Pkwy does not offer parking.
Does 9831 Del Webb Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9831 Del Webb Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9831 Del Webb Pkwy have a pool?
No, 9831 Del Webb Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 9831 Del Webb Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 9831 Del Webb Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 9831 Del Webb Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 9831 Del Webb Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.

