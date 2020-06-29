9831 Del Webb Pkwy

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator online portal

**AVAILABLE NOW**



Nice 3 bedroom condo for rent in Sand Piper community in Sweetwater. Sweetwater is a 55+ older community. This immaculate condo is located on the 3rd floor of a 4 story building. The building is secured with elevator access. Upon entering the home you have a separate formal living room. Nice open kitchen with breakfast nook area. Spacious living room with access to the a large screened-in patio. This home boasts over 2,000 sq. ft. of living space. Nice spacious master bedroom and bath. Master bathroom has dual sinks, garden tub and walk-in shower. Patio has a storage closet as well. This unit is a must see.



Small pets will be considered. Please call for more information on pet policy.



**Only one resident must be 55+ and that water, sewer and trash are included in the rent.**



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.

Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Parkway N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246 a7264fb3. Last update was on 2020-01-14