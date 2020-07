Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath with a bonus room. Large fenced in yard and large driveway for parking. New roof with gutters, new flooring, new bath tile, fresh paint. Washer dryer hook up Pets ok upon approval $300 no refundable pet fee. All persons over 18 will need to go thru application process $50 per person $1085 a month plus $1085 security deposit.Available Nov 1st. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS