All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 9788 Halsey Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
9788 Halsey Rd.
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

9788 Halsey Rd.

9788 Halsey Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9788 Halsey Road, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Southide Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3/2 Available Off of Southside Blvd - This beautiful, spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home boasts wood flooring in dining and living areas and oversize tile in kitchen and bathrooms with carpet in the bedrooms. Carport attached with access to the dining area directly. Kitchen comes equipped with gorgeous cherry wood cabinets and all stainless steel appliances. Laundry room included as a bonus! Patio area located off the kitchen leading to a spacious backyard completes this perfect home.

Contact us for upcoming showing times today! This home will not last long!

(RLNE5064961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9788 Halsey Rd. have any available units?
9788 Halsey Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9788 Halsey Rd. have?
Some of 9788 Halsey Rd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9788 Halsey Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
9788 Halsey Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9788 Halsey Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9788 Halsey Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 9788 Halsey Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 9788 Halsey Rd. offers parking.
Does 9788 Halsey Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9788 Halsey Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9788 Halsey Rd. have a pool?
No, 9788 Halsey Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 9788 Halsey Rd. have accessible units?
No, 9788 Halsey Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 9788 Halsey Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9788 Halsey Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Riverside St. Johns
555 Bishopgate Lane
Jacksonville, FL 32204
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia