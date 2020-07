Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Il Villagio, Guarded & Gated Community Condominium - Southside. - This large and spacious ground level unit features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. All tiled living room and kitchen floors. Laminate floors in all 3 bedrooms. Great location near the Town Center! Luxurious amenity center with tennis court, basketball court, clubhouse, fitness center and resort style pool. All appliances included with washer/dryer.



24 hour guard gate. NO PETS PER THE HOA.



No Pets Allowed



