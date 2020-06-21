All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

9745 Touchton Rd 2628

9745 Touchton Rd 2628 · No Longer Available
Location

9745 Touchton Rd 2628, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill

Amenities

gym
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
carpet
AVAILABLE 12/1/18! Lovely 3 BR / 2 BA Condo Located In Desirable Il Vilagio! - Lovely 3 BR / 2 BA condo located in desirable Il Vilagio! All gorgeously tiled except with carpet only on stairs! Open and spacious feel! Beautiful master bathroom! This home will be available to rent on 01/24/2020! This is a great one to secure! *Strictly NO PETS per the HOA*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2584757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9745 Touchton Rd 2628 have any available units?
9745 Touchton Rd 2628 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9745 Touchton Rd 2628 have?
Some of 9745 Touchton Rd 2628's amenities include gym, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9745 Touchton Rd 2628 currently offering any rent specials?
9745 Touchton Rd 2628 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9745 Touchton Rd 2628 pet-friendly?
No, 9745 Touchton Rd 2628 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9745 Touchton Rd 2628 offer parking?
No, 9745 Touchton Rd 2628 does not offer parking.
Does 9745 Touchton Rd 2628 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9745 Touchton Rd 2628 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9745 Touchton Rd 2628 have a pool?
Yes, 9745 Touchton Rd 2628 has a pool.
Does 9745 Touchton Rd 2628 have accessible units?
No, 9745 Touchton Rd 2628 does not have accessible units.
Does 9745 Touchton Rd 2628 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9745 Touchton Rd 2628 does not have units with dishwashers.
