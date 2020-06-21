9745 Touchton Rd 2628, Jacksonville, FL 32246 Windy Hill
Amenities
gym
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
AVAILABLE 12/1/18! Lovely 3 BR / 2 BA Condo Located In Desirable Il Vilagio! - Lovely 3 BR / 2 BA condo located in desirable Il Vilagio! All gorgeously tiled except with carpet only on stairs! Open and spacious feel! Beautiful master bathroom! This home will be available to rent on 01/24/2020! This is a great one to secure! *Strictly NO PETS per the HOA*
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2584757)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9745 Touchton Rd 2628 have any available units?
9745 Touchton Rd 2628 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.