9745 Touchton Rd 2628

Amenities

gym pool playground basketball court tennis court carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities basketball court gym playground pool tennis court

AVAILABLE 12/1/18! Lovely 3 BR / 2 BA Condo Located In Desirable Il Vilagio! - Lovely 3 BR / 2 BA condo located in desirable Il Vilagio! All gorgeously tiled except with carpet only on stairs! Open and spacious feel! Beautiful master bathroom! This home will be available to rent on 01/24/2020! This is a great one to secure! *Strictly NO PETS per the HOA*



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2584757)