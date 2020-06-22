9745 Touchton Rd #2024

Amenities

Town Center with Resort Amenities - This luxury 2bed/2.5bath condo is located near St. Johns Town Center Mall and Tinseltown, which offers an array of fabulous restaurants and entertainment. Located about 20 minutes from the beach, this community features a 24 hour guarded entry gate and has various amenities including Tennis and Basketball courts, a Fitness center, Pool with Spa, and a beautifully appointed Clubhouse. This unit is located on the 2nd floor and features two levels, with the kitchen, family room and screened in lanai downstairs, two suites upstairs.



No Pets Allowed



