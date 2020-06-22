All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 11 2020 at 11:46 AM

9745 Touchton Rd #2024

9745 Touchton Rd 2024 · No Longer Available
Location

9745 Touchton Rd 2024, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill

Amenities

gym
pool
concierge
basketball court
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
concierge
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Town Center with Resort Amenities - This luxury 2bed/2.5bath condo is located near St. Johns Town Center Mall and Tinseltown, which offers an array of fabulous restaurants and entertainment. Located about 20 minutes from the beach, this community features a 24 hour guarded entry gate and has various amenities including Tennis and Basketball courts, a Fitness center, Pool with Spa, and a beautifully appointed Clubhouse. This unit is located on the 2nd floor and features two levels, with the kitchen, family room and screened in lanai downstairs, two suites upstairs.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3701419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9745 Touchton Rd #2024 have any available units?
9745 Touchton Rd #2024 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9745 Touchton Rd #2024 have?
Some of 9745 Touchton Rd #2024's amenities include gym, pool, and concierge. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9745 Touchton Rd #2024 currently offering any rent specials?
9745 Touchton Rd #2024 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9745 Touchton Rd #2024 pet-friendly?
No, 9745 Touchton Rd #2024 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9745 Touchton Rd #2024 offer parking?
No, 9745 Touchton Rd #2024 does not offer parking.
Does 9745 Touchton Rd #2024 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9745 Touchton Rd #2024 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9745 Touchton Rd #2024 have a pool?
Yes, 9745 Touchton Rd #2024 has a pool.
Does 9745 Touchton Rd #2024 have accessible units?
No, 9745 Touchton Rd #2024 does not have accessible units.
Does 9745 Touchton Rd #2024 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9745 Touchton Rd #2024 does not have units with dishwashers.
