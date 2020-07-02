All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 9745 Touchton Rd #1705.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
9745 Touchton Rd #1705
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:52 AM

9745 Touchton Rd #1705

9745 Touchton Rd 1705 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Windy Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9745 Touchton Rd 1705, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
cable included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
cable included
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
car wash area
gym
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
Executive Furnished Condo IL Villagio Deerwood - Stunning 3 bedroom 2 bath GROUND LEVEL condo. FULLY FURNISHED and Fully remodeled. INTERNET and CABLE included, CORPORATE rental. Featuring luxury vinyl tile flooring throughout, granite counter tops, brand new stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, and an immaculate water view. Open concept kitchen, living, and dining room with a fully screened in rear porch makes this condo feel very large. Walk in storage closet on the porch. Assigned parking right out front of the unit in a gated community with resort style amenities include pool, large fitness facility, basketball court, tennis court, car wash area, trash PICK UP, and more. Amazing location near Town Center off Southside Blvd.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5359231)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9745 Touchton Rd #1705 have any available units?
9745 Touchton Rd #1705 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9745 Touchton Rd #1705 have?
Some of 9745 Touchton Rd #1705's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9745 Touchton Rd #1705 currently offering any rent specials?
9745 Touchton Rd #1705 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9745 Touchton Rd #1705 pet-friendly?
No, 9745 Touchton Rd #1705 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9745 Touchton Rd #1705 offer parking?
Yes, 9745 Touchton Rd #1705 offers parking.
Does 9745 Touchton Rd #1705 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9745 Touchton Rd #1705 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9745 Touchton Rd #1705 have a pool?
Yes, 9745 Touchton Rd #1705 has a pool.
Does 9745 Touchton Rd #1705 have accessible units?
No, 9745 Touchton Rd #1705 does not have accessible units.
Does 9745 Touchton Rd #1705 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9745 Touchton Rd #1705 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Addison Landing
9455 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy
Jacksonville, FL 32211
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia