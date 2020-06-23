9745 TOUCHTON

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym pool tennis court

This beautiful top floor condo is located in the gated community of IL Villagio. It will be available for rent on February 14, 2019. Features include two large bedrooms, two and one half bathrooms, large living/dining room, and a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. A courtesy washer and dryer are provided. This community offers a resort style pool, fitness center, tennis/basketball courts, and is conveniently located less than 10 minutes to St. Johns Town Center, University of North Florida (UNF), and easily accessible to Downtown. No pets and no smoking please.