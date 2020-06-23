All apartments in Jacksonville
9745 TOUCHTON
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9745 TOUCHTON

9745 Touchton Rd E · No Longer Available
Location

9745 Touchton Rd E, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
tennis court
This beautiful top floor condo is located in the gated community of IL Villagio. It will be available for rent on February 14, 2019. Features include two large bedrooms, two and one half bathrooms, large living/dining room, and a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. A courtesy washer and dryer are provided. This community offers a resort style pool, fitness center, tennis/basketball courts, and is conveniently located less than 10 minutes to St. Johns Town Center, University of North Florida (UNF), and easily accessible to Downtown. No pets and no smoking please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9745 TOUCHTON have any available units?
9745 TOUCHTON doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9745 TOUCHTON have?
Some of 9745 TOUCHTON's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9745 TOUCHTON currently offering any rent specials?
9745 TOUCHTON isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9745 TOUCHTON pet-friendly?
No, 9745 TOUCHTON is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9745 TOUCHTON offer parking?
No, 9745 TOUCHTON does not offer parking.
Does 9745 TOUCHTON have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9745 TOUCHTON offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9745 TOUCHTON have a pool?
Yes, 9745 TOUCHTON has a pool.
Does 9745 TOUCHTON have accessible units?
No, 9745 TOUCHTON does not have accessible units.
Does 9745 TOUCHTON have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9745 TOUCHTON has units with dishwashers.
