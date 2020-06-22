All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 9658 Gibson Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
9658 Gibson Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9658 Gibson Ave

9658 Gibson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9658 Gibson Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Sherwood Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/602e82e00b ----
This home has been recently updated with new carpet, a new kitchen, and new paint outside and in. It also includes central heat and air, a back deck, and a spacious yard. Appliances to be installed prior to move-in. One look and you\'ll love it!

-Apply online at allcountycpm.com/available-rentals. Applications are $50 apiece, and there must be a separate application for every adult.
-Be prepared to submit last three pay stubs and fill out rental verification form after applying.
-Security deposit is based on credit and rental history scores and may be equal to one month\'s rent, one and a half months\' rent, or two months\' rent.
-Administration fee is $150. Pet fee is $200 per preapproved pet.
-Renters insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in date.
-One FULL month\'s rent due prior to move-in.
-All fees are subject to change without prior notice.
-Sorry, no Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9658 Gibson Ave have any available units?
9658 Gibson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9658 Gibson Ave have?
Some of 9658 Gibson Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9658 Gibson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9658 Gibson Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9658 Gibson Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9658 Gibson Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9658 Gibson Ave offer parking?
No, 9658 Gibson Ave does not offer parking.
Does 9658 Gibson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9658 Gibson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9658 Gibson Ave have a pool?
No, 9658 Gibson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9658 Gibson Ave have accessible units?
No, 9658 Gibson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9658 Gibson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9658 Gibson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia