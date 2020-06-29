9640 ABBY GLEN CIR

Amenities

Lovely 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home, 2 car garage home with a fully fenced backyard (lawn care included) in desirable and convenient Mandarin. Large Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A formal dining area and Great room with tons of natural light. A large master suite is upstairs with walk in closet and a spacious loft overlooking the backyard, two additional bedrooms (one more downstairs), and upstairs laundry facilities. All bathrooms feature stone countertops and dual sinks. This highly energy efficient home with low utilities. November 1 available, Credit check, employment verification, dog may be negotiable, NO smoking. One month rent is security deposit. One year (or longer) lease. Easy on line application.