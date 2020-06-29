All apartments in Jacksonville
9640 ABBY GLEN CIR
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:57 AM

9640 ABBY GLEN CIR

9640 Abby Glen Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9640 Abby Glen Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Sunbeam

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home, 2 car garage home with a fully fenced backyard (lawn care included) in desirable and convenient Mandarin. Large Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A formal dining area and Great room with tons of natural light. A large master suite is upstairs with walk in closet and a spacious loft overlooking the backyard, two additional bedrooms (one more downstairs), and upstairs laundry facilities. All bathrooms feature stone countertops and dual sinks. This highly energy efficient home with low utilities. November 1 available, Credit check, employment verification, dog may be negotiable, NO smoking. One month rent is security deposit. One year (or longer) lease. Easy on line application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9640 ABBY GLEN CIR have any available units?
9640 ABBY GLEN CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9640 ABBY GLEN CIR have?
Some of 9640 ABBY GLEN CIR's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9640 ABBY GLEN CIR currently offering any rent specials?
9640 ABBY GLEN CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9640 ABBY GLEN CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 9640 ABBY GLEN CIR is pet friendly.
Does 9640 ABBY GLEN CIR offer parking?
Yes, 9640 ABBY GLEN CIR offers parking.
Does 9640 ABBY GLEN CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9640 ABBY GLEN CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9640 ABBY GLEN CIR have a pool?
No, 9640 ABBY GLEN CIR does not have a pool.
Does 9640 ABBY GLEN CIR have accessible units?
No, 9640 ABBY GLEN CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 9640 ABBY GLEN CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 9640 ABBY GLEN CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
