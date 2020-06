Amenities

garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities carport parking garage

9512 Scadlocke Rd Available 03/01/20 - You don't want to miss out on this Amazing Rental!! Four Bedroom/ Four Bath Brick home with 2 Living/Family Rooms, 2 Dining/Office Areas, a carport in the front with a Garage in the back. Brand new Carpet throughout along with a fresh coat of paint. This home is Professionally managed and won't last long!!



(RLNE5589018)