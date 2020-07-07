9511 Fraser Fir Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2a98168086 ---- This Spacious 1648 sq.ft 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is perfect for you! This beauty features an open floor plan with interior laundry, vinyl plank flooring throughout and all Stucco. Pets allowed with non-refundable pet fee and approval. Apply Online! 50% OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT IF FULL DEPOSIT RECEIVED BY 8/31!! *Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing. Pets Allowed Washer/Dryer Connections