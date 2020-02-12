All apartments in Jacksonville
9478 BEMBRIDGE MILL DR

9478 Bembridge Mill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9478 Bembridge Mill Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
You don't want to miss this magnificent home in Argyle's Watermill subdivision. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, pantry, tile floor and black appliances. Enjoy your meals in nice and bright eat in area, the breakfast bar, or formal dining room. Plenty of living space with a spacious, open family room and a formal living room. There is also a convenient half bath down stairs. The downstairs master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, walk in closet, windows looking out into the fenced back yard, and a door to the covered patio area. The master bathroom has his and her vanities, a garden tub and standing stall shower. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, one of which is a Jack and Jill. The home is situated on a favorable round about cul de sac. Don't forget, Watermill

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9478 BEMBRIDGE MILL DR have any available units?
9478 BEMBRIDGE MILL DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9478 BEMBRIDGE MILL DR have?
Some of 9478 BEMBRIDGE MILL DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9478 BEMBRIDGE MILL DR currently offering any rent specials?
9478 BEMBRIDGE MILL DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9478 BEMBRIDGE MILL DR pet-friendly?
No, 9478 BEMBRIDGE MILL DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9478 BEMBRIDGE MILL DR offer parking?
No, 9478 BEMBRIDGE MILL DR does not offer parking.
Does 9478 BEMBRIDGE MILL DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9478 BEMBRIDGE MILL DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9478 BEMBRIDGE MILL DR have a pool?
Yes, 9478 BEMBRIDGE MILL DR has a pool.
Does 9478 BEMBRIDGE MILL DR have accessible units?
No, 9478 BEMBRIDGE MILL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 9478 BEMBRIDGE MILL DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9478 BEMBRIDGE MILL DR has units with dishwashers.
