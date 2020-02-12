9478 BEMBRIDGE MILL DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

You don't want to miss this magnificent home in Argyle's Watermill subdivision. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, pantry, tile floor and black appliances. Enjoy your meals in nice and bright eat in area, the breakfast bar, or formal dining room. Plenty of living space with a spacious, open family room and a formal living room. There is also a convenient half bath down stairs. The downstairs master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, walk in closet, windows looking out into the fenced back yard, and a door to the covered patio area. The master bathroom has his and her vanities, a garden tub and standing stall shower. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, one of which is a Jack and Jill. The home is situated on a favorable round about cul de sac. Don't forget, Watermill