Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Attractive DR Horton home with 1798 square feet and 4 bedrooms and two full baths. The house features limestone accents and an open space floor plan, perfect for entertaining or just lounging at home. Stainless steel appliances, and 42 inch cabinets and irrigations system are just some of the features. Close to NAS JAX. Washer and dryer included and pet friendly.

Perfect home available now for rent in Sandler Chase!