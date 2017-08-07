All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 940 MAYNARD ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
940 MAYNARD ST
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:54 PM

940 MAYNARD ST

940 Maynard Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

940 Maynard Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Tallulah-North Shore

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 3 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please call or email to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 940 MAYNARD ST have any available units?
940 MAYNARD ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 940 MAYNARD ST currently offering any rent specials?
940 MAYNARD ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 940 MAYNARD ST pet-friendly?
No, 940 MAYNARD ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 940 MAYNARD ST offer parking?
No, 940 MAYNARD ST does not offer parking.
Does 940 MAYNARD ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 940 MAYNARD ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 940 MAYNARD ST have a pool?
No, 940 MAYNARD ST does not have a pool.
Does 940 MAYNARD ST have accessible units?
No, 940 MAYNARD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 940 MAYNARD ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 940 MAYNARD ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 940 MAYNARD ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 940 MAYNARD ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia