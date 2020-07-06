All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated October 22 2019 at 10:26 PM

930 Jorick Court West · No Longer Available
Location

930 Jorick Court West, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Atlantic Boulevard Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,365, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,365, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 930 Jorick Court West have any available units?
930 Jorick Court West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 930 Jorick Court West currently offering any rent specials?
930 Jorick Court West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 Jorick Court West pet-friendly?
Yes, 930 Jorick Court West is pet friendly.
Does 930 Jorick Court West offer parking?
No, 930 Jorick Court West does not offer parking.
Does 930 Jorick Court West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 930 Jorick Court West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 Jorick Court West have a pool?
No, 930 Jorick Court West does not have a pool.
Does 930 Jorick Court West have accessible units?
No, 930 Jorick Court West does not have accessible units.
Does 930 Jorick Court West have units with dishwashers?
No, 930 Jorick Court West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 930 Jorick Court West have units with air conditioning?
No, 930 Jorick Court West does not have units with air conditioning.

