Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home is the perfect place to call home! You'll love the open kitchen and the spacious updated bathroom it has to offer! Not to mention, the yard is gorgeous and even comes with a storage shed for extra odds and ends. Renters Insurance Required, No Section 8. Pets under 50 pounds allowed.