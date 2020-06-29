All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

9237 11th Avenue

9237 11th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9237 11th Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Riverview

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH! Huge 3 Bedroom Home close to everything - HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT PROMO

Beautiful home located in the heart of Jacksonville. Come see your new home today! Nestled off the main road right by the Saint Johns River you will be able to enjoy quiet peaceful living in this beautiful apartment.

Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bathroom with a wide open floor plan. This house has had a lot of love and is looking for you! Perfect location, close to shopping, entertainment, highways, dining. Just moments from downtown and only 20 minute drive to the beach!

Call today to schedule a tour of your new home! (904) 677-3100

If you would like to go ahead and apply for the home, please feel free to follow the link below to submit your rental application online. The application fee is $50.00. An agent will be in contact with you shortly after applying!

https://www.rpmsunstate.com/jacksonville-rentals

(RLNE5240382)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9237 11th Avenue have any available units?
9237 11th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 9237 11th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9237 11th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9237 11th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9237 11th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9237 11th Avenue offer parking?
No, 9237 11th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9237 11th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9237 11th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9237 11th Avenue have a pool?
No, 9237 11th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9237 11th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9237 11th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9237 11th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9237 11th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9237 11th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9237 11th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
