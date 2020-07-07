All apartments in Jacksonville
917 CANDLEBARK DR

Location

917 Candlebark Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
!! Luxury Home located in one of Jacksonvilles most desirable neigborhoods !! This is a 4 Bedroom /3 Bath with close access to the beach. Enjoy the Large living room/dining room combination, split bedroom floor plan, modern kitchen, and breakfast room. Three car garage and covered patio also add a nice touch. Fenced backyard. Laundry room to include Washer and Dryer. Pets-Limited. Owner prefers two year lease minimum. Schedule your appointment today, as this home will not last long. Discount on rent for a 3 year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 CANDLEBARK DR have any available units?
917 CANDLEBARK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 917 CANDLEBARK DR have?
Some of 917 CANDLEBARK DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 917 CANDLEBARK DR currently offering any rent specials?
917 CANDLEBARK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 CANDLEBARK DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 917 CANDLEBARK DR is pet friendly.
Does 917 CANDLEBARK DR offer parking?
Yes, 917 CANDLEBARK DR offers parking.
Does 917 CANDLEBARK DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 917 CANDLEBARK DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 CANDLEBARK DR have a pool?
Yes, 917 CANDLEBARK DR has a pool.
Does 917 CANDLEBARK DR have accessible units?
No, 917 CANDLEBARK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 917 CANDLEBARK DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 917 CANDLEBARK DR has units with dishwashers.

