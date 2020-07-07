917 CANDLEBARK DR

Amenities

!! Luxury Home located in one of Jacksonvilles most desirable neigborhoods !! This is a 4 Bedroom /3 Bath with close access to the beach. Enjoy the Large living room/dining room combination, split bedroom floor plan, modern kitchen, and breakfast room. Three car garage and covered patio also add a nice touch. Fenced backyard. Laundry room to include Washer and Dryer. Pets-Limited. Owner prefers two year lease minimum. Schedule your appointment today, as this home will not last long. Discount on rent for a 3 year lease.