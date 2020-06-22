All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 18 2019 at 1:54 PM

9112 Tapper Ct.

9112 Tapper Ct · No Longer Available
Location

9112 Tapper Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Regency

Amenities

w/d hookup
new construction
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d04bd7a0f3 ----
Please Click the 360 3D Virtual Tour

The centrally located Mill Creek This new construction home features that include quartz countertops, Stainless Frigidaire kitchen appliances, wood look tile floors and more. With easy access to Mayport, downtown Jacksonville, Town Centre, I-295 and Southside Connector it is just minutes away from work, entertainment, shopping and dining.

GPS will not find 9112 Tapper Ct. Use 1 Kendall Dr. When you turn into the development the home is the first on your right.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9112 Tapper Ct. have any available units?
9112 Tapper Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9112 Tapper Ct. have?
Some of 9112 Tapper Ct.'s amenities include w/d hookup, new construction, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9112 Tapper Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
9112 Tapper Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9112 Tapper Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 9112 Tapper Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9112 Tapper Ct. offer parking?
No, 9112 Tapper Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 9112 Tapper Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9112 Tapper Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9112 Tapper Ct. have a pool?
No, 9112 Tapper Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 9112 Tapper Ct. have accessible units?
No, 9112 Tapper Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 9112 Tapper Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9112 Tapper Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
