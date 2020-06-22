Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

The centrally located Mill Creek This new construction home features that include quartz countertops, Stainless Frigidaire kitchen appliances, wood look tile floors and more. With easy access to Mayport, downtown Jacksonville, Town Centre, I-295 and Southside Connector it is just minutes away from work, entertainment, shopping and dining.



GPS will not find 9112 Tapper Ct. Use 1 Kendall Dr. When you turn into the development the home is the first on your right.