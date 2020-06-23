9108 TIMBERLIN LAKES RD

Amenities

Beautiful non smoking house, totaling 2809sqf, 4 bed rooms with walk-in closets, plus office/den and 3 full bath rooms;Hardwood floor all over the house; Flat style, two AC unit, very energy efficient!Large kitchen, brand new stainless steel refrigerators, microwave and dishwasher, water softener system, granite counter top;Security system ready, screened lanai, fully automated sprinkler system with separate water meter.Zip code 32256 is center location of Jacksonville, easy to go everywhere. Mandarin Oak Elementary school, Mandarin Middle and Mandarin High school.2 car garage;Beautiful garden, back up to natural preserve.Walking distance to swimming pools & basketball court, play groundOwner pays for chemical part of lawn care and minimum credit score 700.