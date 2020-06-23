All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 21 2019 at 10:26 AM

9108 TIMBERLIN LAKES RD

9108 Timberlin Lake Road · No Longer Available
Location

9108 Timberlin Lake Road, Jacksonville, FL 32256

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful non smoking house, totaling 2809sqf, 4 bed rooms with walk-in closets, plus office/den and 3 full bath rooms;Hardwood floor all over the house; Flat style, two AC unit, very energy efficient!Large kitchen, brand new stainless steel refrigerators, microwave and dishwasher, water softener system, granite counter top;Security system ready, screened lanai, fully automated sprinkler system with separate water meter.Zip code 32256 is center location of Jacksonville, easy to go everywhere. Mandarin Oak Elementary school, Mandarin Middle and Mandarin High school.2 car garage;Beautiful garden, back up to natural preserve.Walking distance to swimming pools & basketball court, play groundOwner pays for chemical part of lawn care and minimum credit score 700.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9108 TIMBERLIN LAKES RD have any available units?
9108 TIMBERLIN LAKES RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9108 TIMBERLIN LAKES RD have?
Some of 9108 TIMBERLIN LAKES RD's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9108 TIMBERLIN LAKES RD currently offering any rent specials?
9108 TIMBERLIN LAKES RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9108 TIMBERLIN LAKES RD pet-friendly?
No, 9108 TIMBERLIN LAKES RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9108 TIMBERLIN LAKES RD offer parking?
Yes, 9108 TIMBERLIN LAKES RD offers parking.
Does 9108 TIMBERLIN LAKES RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9108 TIMBERLIN LAKES RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9108 TIMBERLIN LAKES RD have a pool?
Yes, 9108 TIMBERLIN LAKES RD has a pool.
Does 9108 TIMBERLIN LAKES RD have accessible units?
No, 9108 TIMBERLIN LAKES RD does not have accessible units.
Does 9108 TIMBERLIN LAKES RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9108 TIMBERLIN LAKES RD has units with dishwashers.
