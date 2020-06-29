910 Lasalle Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Be the first to live in this newly renovated 1st floor 1300 sf, 3-bedroom/1 bath apartment, located within walking distance of the restaurants and shops of San Marco, as well as the new MD Anderson/Baptist hospital. Upon walking in you'll immediately be taken by the stunning original oak floors that have been painstakingly restored to their old-world beauty, as well as high ceilings. The kitchen has brand new, white shaker cabinets with slow-close hinges, quartz counter tops, and high-end stainless-steel appliances. The unit also has central HVAC and a brand new front-loading washer/dryer. Pets are welcomed with a $500 non-refundable pet fee. This desirable home has all the charm of historic San Marco but has been updated with all the modern conveniences and efficiencies one would wish to have in their home.



After completing our online application, there is a $50 background fee which is used to run a credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification. Upon approval, the 1 month security is immediately payable to reserve the unit. Upon lease signing, the 1st month's rent is payable. 12-month lease required. Call or text Glenn at (904) 274-0294 to arrange a showing.

908/910 LaSalle St. is a duplex with two (2) full floor 3-bedroom, 1 bath apartments. It is 1 of 8 buildings within the Harbor View Apartment complex, which has a total of 17 apartments on almost an acre of land. While many of the units have in-unit washers & dryers, the property also has a common laundry room. The other buildings include two (2) additional duplexes, two (2) quads, and three (3) one (1) bedroom carriage-house apartments. The property has eighteen (18) on site parking spaces, ten (10) of which are covered spaces, and 6 parking garages that can be used for storage or parking. The river front yard is currently under renovation, but is anticipated to have a dock with a boat lift, a lounging deck, barbecue area, a faux beach and a fire pit. The property is also planning to have a fenced in dog walk. It located a short walk to both San Marco shops/restaurants and the MD Anderson/Baptist medical facilities, and a five (5) minute drive to downtown Jacksonville & the Riverside neighborhood.