9043 9th Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony parking recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4ac92ab0ae ----

Begin a new chapter in your life with this professionally managed and fully renovated home. This home has a screened in front porch, a fire place, and an ample yard. Very spacious 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home. Charming kitchen and baths! Features A/C , fridge, stove, fresh paint and flooring, nice kitchen and baths and washer/dryer connections. Apply online today. **2 MONTHS FREE WITH FULL DEPOSIT PAID BY 2/28!**



BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com

Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.



Assigned Outdoor Parking