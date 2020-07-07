All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated September 7 2019

9003 Eaton Ave

9003 Eaton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9003 Eaton Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Woodland Acres

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c23d1020ab ---- Come and check out this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that includes a huge living room, brand new flooring throughout, carport, and large fenced in yard! This house is waiting for you to call it HOME! Pet friendly with breed approval & non-refundable pet fee. Book a showing today! Apply online today at Suncoastrentals.com!! *Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing. Assigned Outdoor Parking Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9003 Eaton Ave have any available units?
9003 Eaton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 9003 Eaton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9003 Eaton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9003 Eaton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9003 Eaton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9003 Eaton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9003 Eaton Ave offers parking.
Does 9003 Eaton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9003 Eaton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9003 Eaton Ave have a pool?
No, 9003 Eaton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9003 Eaton Ave have accessible units?
No, 9003 Eaton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9003 Eaton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9003 Eaton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9003 Eaton Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9003 Eaton Ave has units with air conditioning.

