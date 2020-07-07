9003 Eaton Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c23d1020ab ---- Come and check out this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that includes a huge living room, brand new flooring throughout, carport, and large fenced in yard! This house is waiting for you to call it HOME! Pet friendly with breed approval & non-refundable pet fee. Book a showing today! Apply online today at Suncoastrentals.com!! *Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing. Assigned Outdoor Parking Pets Allowed