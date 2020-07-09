898 COLLINSWOOD DR

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony parking walk in closets ice maker carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ice maker patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Nice 3/2 house freshly painted with new carpet throughout. Great subdivision with open floor plan. Nice open living area and eat in kitchen with lots of space for dining room table. Split bedroom floor plan with washer and dryer hookups. nice sized master with plenty of space for king size bed and walk in closet. Fenced in back yard for privacy. Great location close to schools and shopping. Vacant and easy to show