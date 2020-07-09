All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
898 COLLINSWOOD DR
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

898 COLLINSWOOD DR

898 Collinswood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

898 Collinswood Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
ice maker
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Nice 3/2 house freshly painted with new carpet throughout. Great subdivision with open floor plan. Nice open living area and eat in kitchen with lots of space for dining room table. Split bedroom floor plan with washer and dryer hookups. nice sized master with plenty of space for king size bed and walk in closet. Fenced in back yard for privacy. Great location close to schools and shopping. Vacant and easy to show

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 898 COLLINSWOOD DR have any available units?
898 COLLINSWOOD DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 898 COLLINSWOOD DR have?
Some of 898 COLLINSWOOD DR's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 898 COLLINSWOOD DR currently offering any rent specials?
898 COLLINSWOOD DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 898 COLLINSWOOD DR pet-friendly?
No, 898 COLLINSWOOD DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 898 COLLINSWOOD DR offer parking?
Yes, 898 COLLINSWOOD DR offers parking.
Does 898 COLLINSWOOD DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 898 COLLINSWOOD DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 898 COLLINSWOOD DR have a pool?
No, 898 COLLINSWOOD DR does not have a pool.
Does 898 COLLINSWOOD DR have accessible units?
No, 898 COLLINSWOOD DR does not have accessible units.
Does 898 COLLINSWOOD DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 898 COLLINSWOOD DR does not have units with dishwashers.

