8826 NATURE VIEW LN W.

Goodby's Cove gem! This 3 bedroom/2 bath home has been freshly painted and has new carpet in the second and third bedrooms and all bedroom closets. The main living areas and master bedroom feature a unique terracotta tile that's 2 inches thick. The family room is the focal point of this home with soaring 12 foot vaulted ceilings, built in bookshelves and a wood burning fireplace. The master bedroom features french doors that lead to the a small pavered patio and the en-suite master bath offers a jetted garden tub, glassed in shower, and large walk in closet. The location is second to none and puts you just minutes away from San Marco/San Jose, Philips Highway and Butler Blvd. Homes to rent in this neighborhood don't come available often, so schedule your showing today!