Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM

8815 Weston Living Way

8815 Weston Living Way · No Longer Available
Location

8815 Weston Living Way, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Jacksonville Heights South

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Amazing 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a grand entrance! - Amazing 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a grand entrance! The spacious kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, beautiful dark wood cabinets, breakfast bar, and eat in space. This home has a huge formal living and dining room area and a separate tiled family room. Entertain in the screened Lanai overlooking the private, fully fenced back yard! Marvelous master suite with a garden tub, glassed shower and a huge walk in closet. This home includes an inside laundry area plus a newer washer and dryer! 2 car garage. Conveniently located only minutes from the Orange Park Mall, NAS Jacksonville, Cecil Field, and the Oakleaf Towncenter for dining and shopping! Call or text 904-945-6600 to schedule your tour today!
Applicants MUST HAVE GOOD RENTAL HISTORY AND CREDIT SCORE OVER 600. Total household INCOME REQUIREMENT IS 3X the monthly rent. Small pets accepted with approval.

(RLNE5089210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8815 Weston Living Way have any available units?
8815 Weston Living Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8815 Weston Living Way have?
Some of 8815 Weston Living Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8815 Weston Living Way currently offering any rent specials?
8815 Weston Living Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8815 Weston Living Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8815 Weston Living Way is pet friendly.
Does 8815 Weston Living Way offer parking?
Yes, 8815 Weston Living Way offers parking.
Does 8815 Weston Living Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8815 Weston Living Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8815 Weston Living Way have a pool?
No, 8815 Weston Living Way does not have a pool.
Does 8815 Weston Living Way have accessible units?
No, 8815 Weston Living Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8815 Weston Living Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8815 Weston Living Way does not have units with dishwashers.
