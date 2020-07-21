8815 Weston Living Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Amazing 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a grand entrance! - Amazing 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a grand entrance! The spacious kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, beautiful dark wood cabinets, breakfast bar, and eat in space. This home has a huge formal living and dining room area and a separate tiled family room. Entertain in the screened Lanai overlooking the private, fully fenced back yard! Marvelous master suite with a garden tub, glassed shower and a huge walk in closet. This home includes an inside laundry area plus a newer washer and dryer! 2 car garage. Conveniently located only minutes from the Orange Park Mall, NAS Jacksonville, Cecil Field, and the Oakleaf Towncenter for dining and shopping! Call or text 904-945-6600 to schedule your tour today!

Applicants MUST HAVE GOOD RENTAL HISTORY AND CREDIT SCORE OVER 600. Total household INCOME REQUIREMENT IS 3X the monthly rent. Small pets accepted with approval.



