8789 Kaye Ln

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a8eea6c06b ---- Come see this beautiful brand new home in the Kaye\'s Hideaway! Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with granite counter tops, brand new stainless steel appliances, and custom tile shower. The neighborhood is convenient to restaurants, shopping and major highways for downtown. Pet-friendly with breed approval and nonrefundable pet fee. Apply online today! 25% OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT IF FULL DEPOSIT RECEIVED BY 8/15!!! *Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.