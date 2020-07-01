All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 17 2020 at 10:05 PM

8754 Pinevalley Lane

8754 Pinevalley Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8754 Pinevalley Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
•3 bedroom 2 bathroom
•All on one floor
•Split bedroom arrangement
•Large master suite
•Vaulted ceilings
•Tile throughout main living areas
•Large and bright kitchen offers all appliances, oak cabinets & ceramic tile flooring
•Skylights & ceiling fans in living room
•One car garage
•Washer and dryer connections
•New fully fenced backyard
•Landscaping included in rent

NOTE:
?? Security deposit amount may vary
'Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8754 Pinevalley Lane have any available units?
8754 Pinevalley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8754 Pinevalley Lane have?
Some of 8754 Pinevalley Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8754 Pinevalley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8754 Pinevalley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8754 Pinevalley Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8754 Pinevalley Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8754 Pinevalley Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8754 Pinevalley Lane offers parking.
Does 8754 Pinevalley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8754 Pinevalley Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8754 Pinevalley Lane have a pool?
No, 8754 Pinevalley Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8754 Pinevalley Lane have accessible units?
No, 8754 Pinevalley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8754 Pinevalley Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8754 Pinevalley Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

