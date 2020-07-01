8754 Pinevalley Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage ceiling fan

•3 bedroom 2 bathroom

•All on one floor

•Split bedroom arrangement

•Large master suite

•Vaulted ceilings

•Tile throughout main living areas

•Large and bright kitchen offers all appliances, oak cabinets & ceramic tile flooring

•Skylights & ceiling fans in living room

•One car garage

•Washer and dryer connections

•New fully fenced backyard

•Landscaping included in rent



NOTE:

?? Security deposit amount may vary

'Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.