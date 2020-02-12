All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8743 McGlothlin St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8743 McGlothlin St
Last updated November 21 2019 at 3:38 PM

8743 McGlothlin St

8743 Mc Glothlin St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8743 Mc Glothlin St, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Herlong

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 BR 2 BA Mobile Home - Affordable 3 BR 2 BA mobile home located in west Jacksonville. NEW Vinyl Plank Flooring & NEW Paint. Great home for the young family just starting out. Lots of shade from the huge oak trees!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4118849)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8743 McGlothlin St have any available units?
8743 McGlothlin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8743 McGlothlin St currently offering any rent specials?
8743 McGlothlin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8743 McGlothlin St pet-friendly?
No, 8743 McGlothlin St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8743 McGlothlin St offer parking?
No, 8743 McGlothlin St does not offer parking.
Does 8743 McGlothlin St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8743 McGlothlin St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8743 McGlothlin St have a pool?
No, 8743 McGlothlin St does not have a pool.
Does 8743 McGlothlin St have accessible units?
No, 8743 McGlothlin St does not have accessible units.
Does 8743 McGlothlin St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8743 McGlothlin St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8743 McGlothlin St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8743 McGlothlin St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Best Cities for Families 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Columns
333 Laurina St
Jacksonville, FL 32216

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia