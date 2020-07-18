All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8736 Harpers Glen Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8736 Harpers Glen Court
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:48 AM

8736 Harpers Glen Court

8736 Harpers Glen Court · (904) 281-2100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8736 Harpers Glen Court, Jacksonville, FL 32256

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 8736 Harpers Glen Court · Avail. now

$2,495

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 4198 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
East Hampton - This is a beautiful 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 2 car garage single family home located in the coveted East Hampton community. This spacious home offers an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a center island, and a built in desk area, tile throughout the living and dining areas, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, a large screened patio, and a fenced in backyard! East Hampton offers amenities such as a clubhouse, swimming pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, soccer fields, and playground! Lawn care would be tenant's responsibility.

(RLNE1812322)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8736 Harpers Glen Court have any available units?
8736 Harpers Glen Court has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8736 Harpers Glen Court have?
Some of 8736 Harpers Glen Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8736 Harpers Glen Court currently offering any rent specials?
8736 Harpers Glen Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8736 Harpers Glen Court pet-friendly?
No, 8736 Harpers Glen Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8736 Harpers Glen Court offer parking?
Yes, 8736 Harpers Glen Court offers parking.
Does 8736 Harpers Glen Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8736 Harpers Glen Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8736 Harpers Glen Court have a pool?
Yes, 8736 Harpers Glen Court has a pool.
Does 8736 Harpers Glen Court have accessible units?
No, 8736 Harpers Glen Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8736 Harpers Glen Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8736 Harpers Glen Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 8736 Harpers Glen Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Beach Villas
11555 Beach Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32216

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity