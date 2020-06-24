8734 Dandy Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

A LARGE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH ON AN OVERSIZED LOT THAT HAS BEEN NEWELY REMODELED. HAS A SPACIOUS KITCHEN AND A LARGE LIVING ROOM. THIS PROPERTY IS JUST BLOCKS AWAY FROM MANY LARGE NAME BRAND STORES AND SHOPS AND IS NEXT TO REGENCY MALL. HAS A VERY SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN AND IS A NEWER STYLE HOME. HAS A VERY SPACIOUS GARAGE AND IS IN A VERY QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD, PERFECT FOR ANY FAMILY.

This property is also in a quiet neighborhood within walking distance of the bus routes, the property has plenty of storage space and has washer and dryer hook ups, the property has a newer installed AC unit and has a large back yard



We have a video walkthrough of the property on our website at houses4rentflorida.com under our properties available



call me at (813) 444-6209 if you have any questions



