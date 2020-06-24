All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

8734 Dandy Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Woodland Acres

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A LARGE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH ON AN OVERSIZED LOT THAT HAS BEEN NEWELY REMODELED. HAS A SPACIOUS KITCHEN AND A LARGE LIVING ROOM. THIS PROPERTY IS JUST BLOCKS AWAY FROM MANY LARGE NAME BRAND STORES AND SHOPS AND IS NEXT TO REGENCY MALL. HAS A VERY SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN AND IS A NEWER STYLE HOME. HAS A VERY SPACIOUS GARAGE AND IS IN A VERY QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD, PERFECT FOR ANY FAMILY.
This property is also in a quiet neighborhood within walking distance of the bus routes, the property has plenty of storage space and has washer and dryer hook ups, the property has a newer installed AC unit and has a large back yard

We have a video walkthrough of the property on our website at houses4rentflorida.com under our properties available, your first step is to Click the apply now button to apply on our site houses4rentflorida.com

call me at (813) 444-6209 if you have any questions

(RLNE4340036)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8734 Dandy Ave have any available units?
8734 Dandy Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8734 Dandy Ave have?
Some of 8734 Dandy Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8734 Dandy Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8734 Dandy Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8734 Dandy Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8734 Dandy Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8734 Dandy Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8734 Dandy Ave offers parking.
Does 8734 Dandy Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8734 Dandy Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8734 Dandy Ave have a pool?
No, 8734 Dandy Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8734 Dandy Ave have accessible units?
No, 8734 Dandy Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8734 Dandy Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8734 Dandy Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
