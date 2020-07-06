8701 SPRING TREE ROAD

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Three Bedroom in Spring Tree - A must see home in the subdivision of Springtree. Located off Fouraker road, this home is great for easy commutes. Features a HUGE great room, and also a family room or you can use a formal dining room behind the great room. Plenty of room for the family or just a private den. The home has a big lawn, and backs to private nature preserve for privacy. Each home has a large driveway and private mailboxes. All in a home priced hundreds less than comparable houses in the same area. Why settle for old and broken down, when you can move to Springtree for the same price? These homes are very desirable and never last long, call today for an appointment.

$300 Non Refundable Pet Fee w/ Approval

$50.00 APPLICATION FEE



OUR CRITERIA IS THAT WE LOOK FOR 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT FOR VERIFIABLE INCOME, NO EVICTIONS, NO FELONIES AND NO OWING ANY PRIOR LANDLORDS. IF YOU HAVE A CREDIT SCORE OF 550-600 IT IS AN AUTOMATIC DOUBLE DEPOSIT, 600-650 DEPOSIT AND A HALF AND ANYTHING OVER 650 IS A REGULAR DEPOSIT.



***PLEASE THERE ARE NO EXCEPTIONS TO OUR CRITERIA***



(RLNE4230141)