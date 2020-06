Amenities

Taking applications now for this beautiful three bedroom 2.5 bathroom Townhome at Oakleaf Plantation. Kitchen has a food prep island with dining area. Large living room with wood flooring and tray ceiling. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet, double vanities, garden tub with a separate shower in the master bath. Tile in wet areas. Relaxing water view from the front screened porch with view of the nature preserve in the back. Two car garage.