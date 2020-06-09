All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8605 COCOA AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8605 COCOA AVENUE
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:53 AM

8605 COCOA AVENUE

8605 Cocoa Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Woodland Acres
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8605 Cocoa Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Woodland Acres

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is located in the sought after Arlington Neighborhoods just East of Downtown and is convenient to tons of shopping and food nearby as well as I-295! Freshly painted interior and exterior with a mixture of beautifully refinished hardwood flooring, tile, and newer carpet that is sure to fit everyone's needs. Completely redone galley kitchen with wrap around counters and plenty of cabinet space. Full size washer/dryer hookups. Huge backyard with an attached back deck to the house perfect for a patio set and entertaining friends. Included shed for your additional storage needs. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8605 COCOA AVENUE have any available units?
8605 COCOA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8605 COCOA AVENUE have?
Some of 8605 COCOA AVENUE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8605 COCOA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
8605 COCOA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8605 COCOA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 8605 COCOA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8605 COCOA AVENUE offer parking?
No, 8605 COCOA AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 8605 COCOA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8605 COCOA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8605 COCOA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 8605 COCOA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 8605 COCOA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 8605 COCOA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 8605 COCOA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8605 COCOA AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Menlo
11390 Square St
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia