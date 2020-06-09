8605 COCOA AVENUE

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated ceiling fan extra storage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

This remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is located in the sought after Arlington Neighborhoods just East of Downtown and is convenient to tons of shopping and food nearby as well as I-295! Freshly painted interior and exterior with a mixture of beautifully refinished hardwood flooring, tile, and newer carpet that is sure to fit everyone's needs. Completely redone galley kitchen with wrap around counters and plenty of cabinet space. Full size washer/dryer hookups. Huge backyard with an attached back deck to the house perfect for a patio set and entertaining friends. Included shed for your additional storage needs. Call today!