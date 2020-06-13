All apartments in Jacksonville
8550 Touchton Road #1037
8550 Touchton Road #1037

8550 Touchton Rd 1037 · No Longer Available
Location

8550 Touchton Rd 1037, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Montreux Community - SOUTHSIDE Condo in Montreux. Two story unit on the 3rd floor with a loft! The unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The bedrooms are located on the 1st level.

The kitchen has an electric stove, refrigerator with icemaker and water, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal.

The unit also has a closet laundry with washer/dryer included, carpet and tile flooring, central heat/ac, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, walk-in closets.

The community is gated and has a clubhouse, community pool, hot tub, fitness center, tennis courts, cinema room, billiards room, and computer room.

TO ENTER GATE TO VIEW #1122**

(RLNE4695788)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8550 Touchton Road #1037 have any available units?
8550 Touchton Road #1037 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8550 Touchton Road #1037 have?
Some of 8550 Touchton Road #1037's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8550 Touchton Road #1037 currently offering any rent specials?
8550 Touchton Road #1037 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8550 Touchton Road #1037 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8550 Touchton Road #1037 is pet friendly.
Does 8550 Touchton Road #1037 offer parking?
No, 8550 Touchton Road #1037 does not offer parking.
Does 8550 Touchton Road #1037 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8550 Touchton Road #1037 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8550 Touchton Road #1037 have a pool?
Yes, 8550 Touchton Road #1037 has a pool.
Does 8550 Touchton Road #1037 have accessible units?
No, 8550 Touchton Road #1037 does not have accessible units.
Does 8550 Touchton Road #1037 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8550 Touchton Road #1037 has units with dishwashers.
