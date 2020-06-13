8550 Touchton Road #1037

Amenities
Montreux Community - SOUTHSIDE Condo in Montreux. Two story unit on the 3rd floor with a loft! The unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The bedrooms are located on the 1st level.
The kitchen has an electric stove, refrigerator with icemaker and water, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal.
The unit also has a closet laundry with washer/dryer included, carpet and tile flooring, central heat/ac, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, walk-in closets.
The community is gated and has a clubhouse, community pool, hot tub, fitness center, tennis courts, cinema room, billiards room, and computer room.
(RLNE4695788)