8550 Touchton Road #1037

Montreux Community - SOUTHSIDE Condo in Montreux. Two story unit on the 3rd floor with a loft! The unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The bedrooms are located on the 1st level.



The kitchen has an electric stove, refrigerator with icemaker and water, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal.



The unit also has a closet laundry with washer/dryer included, carpet and tile flooring, central heat/ac, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, walk-in closets.



The community is gated and has a clubhouse, community pool, hot tub, fitness center, tennis courts, cinema room, billiards room, and computer room.



