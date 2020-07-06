Amenities
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath 1st floor condo with a water view! Wood laminate flooring throughout the condo. Garden tubs, walk in closets. Option to come partially furnished with dining table/chairs, couch/end tables/lamp and coffee table, Samsung Big Screen TV, Queen size bed and a dresser, desk for a total of $1220/mth. Located in Montreux with great amenities including two pools, Indoor basketball court and more! No garage included.
TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/8550-touchton-rd--1912---1 ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.