All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8550 Touchton Rd # 1912 - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8550 Touchton Rd # 1912 - 1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8550 Touchton Rd # 1912 - 1

8550 Touchton Rd 1912 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Secret Cove
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8550 Touchton Rd 1912, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath 1st floor condo with a water view! Wood laminate flooring throughout the condo. Garden tubs, walk in closets. Option to come partially furnished with dining table/chairs, couch/end tables/lamp and coffee table, Samsung Big Screen TV, Queen size bed and a dresser, desk for a total of $1220/mth. Located in Montreux with great amenities including two pools, Indoor basketball court and more! No garage included.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/8550-touchton-rd--1912---1 ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8550 Touchton Rd # 1912 - 1 have any available units?
8550 Touchton Rd # 1912 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8550 Touchton Rd # 1912 - 1 have?
Some of 8550 Touchton Rd # 1912 - 1's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8550 Touchton Rd # 1912 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
8550 Touchton Rd # 1912 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8550 Touchton Rd # 1912 - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8550 Touchton Rd # 1912 - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 8550 Touchton Rd # 1912 - 1 offer parking?
No, 8550 Touchton Rd # 1912 - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 8550 Touchton Rd # 1912 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8550 Touchton Rd # 1912 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8550 Touchton Rd # 1912 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 8550 Touchton Rd # 1912 - 1 has a pool.
Does 8550 Touchton Rd # 1912 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 8550 Touchton Rd # 1912 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 8550 Touchton Rd # 1912 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8550 Touchton Rd # 1912 - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia