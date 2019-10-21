8550 ARGYLE BUSINESS LOOP #902

Amenities

3/2/1 Townhome in The Cottages @ Argyle - This beautiful 3/2.5/1 Townhome is in the much desired Argyle Forrest area. The Cottages at Argyle is a gated community complete with a Pool, BBQ area, Car Care Area, and a large lake. The unit is located in back of the community, so nothing is located behind you except, a large grassy area, a few fruit trees, and lush woodlands. Whether you are sitting on lawn chairs on the grass or snug within the screened patio, it is truly a serene setting. Once inside, downstairs has a living room, dining room, a huge kitchen, complete with double door refrigerator, flat top stove, microwave/hood combination, and a large counter top. It is finished off with a half bath and a big one car garage. Upstairs are 3 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a computer desk area, and a laundry room with a full size washer and dryer. From the shade tree and colorful flowerbeds in the front yard, out to the screened patio in the back. This truly should be your choice for your new home. Sorry No Pets.



Application fee $50

Please call Federated Management Group for application qualifications



