Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

8550 ARGYLE BUSINESS LOOP #902

8550 Argyle Business Loop 902 · No Longer Available
Location

8550 Argyle Business Loop 902, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Argyle Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
car wash area
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
car wash area
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
garage
3/2/1 Townhome in The Cottages @ Argyle - This beautiful 3/2.5/1 Townhome is in the much desired Argyle Forrest area. The Cottages at Argyle is a gated community complete with a Pool, BBQ area, Car Care Area, and a large lake. The unit is located in back of the community, so nothing is located behind you except, a large grassy area, a few fruit trees, and lush woodlands. Whether you are sitting on lawn chairs on the grass or snug within the screened patio, it is truly a serene setting. Once inside, downstairs has a living room, dining room, a huge kitchen, complete with double door refrigerator, flat top stove, microwave/hood combination, and a large counter top. It is finished off with a half bath and a big one car garage. Upstairs are 3 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a computer desk area, and a laundry room with a full size washer and dryer. From the shade tree and colorful flowerbeds in the front yard, out to the screened patio in the back. This truly should be your choice for your new home. Sorry No Pets.

Application fee $50
Please call Federated Management Group for application qualifications

(RLNE4744910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8550 ARGYLE BUSINESS LOOP #902 have any available units?
8550 ARGYLE BUSINESS LOOP #902 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8550 ARGYLE BUSINESS LOOP #902 have?
Some of 8550 ARGYLE BUSINESS LOOP #902's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8550 ARGYLE BUSINESS LOOP #902 currently offering any rent specials?
8550 ARGYLE BUSINESS LOOP #902 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8550 ARGYLE BUSINESS LOOP #902 pet-friendly?
No, 8550 ARGYLE BUSINESS LOOP #902 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8550 ARGYLE BUSINESS LOOP #902 offer parking?
Yes, 8550 ARGYLE BUSINESS LOOP #902 offers parking.
Does 8550 ARGYLE BUSINESS LOOP #902 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8550 ARGYLE BUSINESS LOOP #902 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8550 ARGYLE BUSINESS LOOP #902 have a pool?
Yes, 8550 ARGYLE BUSINESS LOOP #902 has a pool.
Does 8550 ARGYLE BUSINESS LOOP #902 have accessible units?
No, 8550 ARGYLE BUSINESS LOOP #902 does not have accessible units.
Does 8550 ARGYLE BUSINESS LOOP #902 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8550 ARGYLE BUSINESS LOOP #902 does not have units with dishwashers.
