Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8550 Argyle Business Loop #1104
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

8550 Argyle Business Loop #1104

8550 Argyle Business Loop 1104 · No Longer Available
Location

8550 Argyle Business Loop 1104, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Argyle Forest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
8550 Argyle Business Loop #1104 Available 08/01/19 Luxury 2BR/2.5BA Cottages at Argyle Condo - Available August 1, 2019

SORRY, NO PETS.

This well maintained 2 bedrooms / 2.5 bath townhouse in the conveniently located Cottages at Argyle gated community features a large open kitchen with upgraded appliances, breakfast bar and opens to living area, 2 master suites, included washer/dryer, screened in porch, 1 car garage and more!

The Cottages at Argyle community amenities include a pool, playground, and BBQ area.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4993663)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8550 Argyle Business Loop #1104 have any available units?
8550 Argyle Business Loop #1104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8550 Argyle Business Loop #1104 have?
Some of 8550 Argyle Business Loop #1104's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8550 Argyle Business Loop #1104 currently offering any rent specials?
8550 Argyle Business Loop #1104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8550 Argyle Business Loop #1104 pet-friendly?
No, 8550 Argyle Business Loop #1104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8550 Argyle Business Loop #1104 offer parking?
Yes, 8550 Argyle Business Loop #1104 offers parking.
Does 8550 Argyle Business Loop #1104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8550 Argyle Business Loop #1104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8550 Argyle Business Loop #1104 have a pool?
Yes, 8550 Argyle Business Loop #1104 has a pool.
Does 8550 Argyle Business Loop #1104 have accessible units?
No, 8550 Argyle Business Loop #1104 does not have accessible units.
Does 8550 Argyle Business Loop #1104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8550 Argyle Business Loop #1104 does not have units with dishwashers.
