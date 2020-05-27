Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool playground

8550 Argyle Business Loop #1104 Available 08/01/19 Luxury 2BR/2.5BA Cottages at Argyle Condo - Available August 1, 2019



SORRY, NO PETS.



This well maintained 2 bedrooms / 2.5 bath townhouse in the conveniently located Cottages at Argyle gated community features a large open kitchen with upgraded appliances, breakfast bar and opens to living area, 2 master suites, included washer/dryer, screened in porch, 1 car garage and more!



The Cottages at Argyle community amenities include a pool, playground, and BBQ area.



No Pets Allowed



