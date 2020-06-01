All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

8539 W Gate Pkwy 9323, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Spacious two bedroom two bathroom condo located on the third floor featuring granite counter tops in kitchen, all appliances including laundry room with washer and dryer. Split bedrooms with separate baths makes for two master suites. Large living room is open to dining area overlooking the balcony. Resort style community amenities include clubhouse, workout room, community pool, bike paths, and garbage collection. Close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Parking and door to unit is close to the elevator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8539 W GATE PKWY 9323 have any available units?
8539 W GATE PKWY 9323 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8539 W GATE PKWY 9323 have?
Some of 8539 W GATE PKWY 9323's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8539 W GATE PKWY 9323 currently offering any rent specials?
8539 W GATE PKWY 9323 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8539 W GATE PKWY 9323 pet-friendly?
No, 8539 W GATE PKWY 9323 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8539 W GATE PKWY 9323 offer parking?
Yes, 8539 W GATE PKWY 9323 offers parking.
Does 8539 W GATE PKWY 9323 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8539 W GATE PKWY 9323 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8539 W GATE PKWY 9323 have a pool?
Yes, 8539 W GATE PKWY 9323 has a pool.
Does 8539 W GATE PKWY 9323 have accessible units?
No, 8539 W GATE PKWY 9323 does not have accessible units.
Does 8539 W GATE PKWY 9323 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8539 W GATE PKWY 9323 does not have units with dishwashers.
