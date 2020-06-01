8539 W GATE PKWY 9323

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool

Spacious two bedroom two bathroom condo located on the third floor featuring granite counter tops in kitchen, all appliances including laundry room with washer and dryer. Split bedrooms with separate baths makes for two master suites. Large living room is open to dining area overlooking the balcony. Resort style community amenities include clubhouse, workout room, community pool, bike paths, and garbage collection. Close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Parking and door to unit is close to the elevator.