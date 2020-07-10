All apartments in Jacksonville
8526 Windypine Lane

Location

8526 Windypane Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse close to NAS and Interstate 95 -

https://rently.com/properties/1873626?source=marketing

Master bedroom suite upstairs with bonus area
Second bedroom and bath downstairs
Kitchen has a breakfast bar and pantry closet
Tile in the entry, dining area and kitchen
Large dining area open to the living room
Laundry and storage area off large screen back patio
Plenty of closet space
Fresh designer two tone interior paint
New carpet throughout the main living areas and in upstairs bedroom
Fenced backyard
Lawn maintenance included in the rent
Don't miss out on making this townhouse your home, it will not be available long!

NOTE:
?? Security deposit amount may vary
???Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.

(RLNE5818408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8526 Windypine Lane have any available units?
8526 Windypine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8526 Windypine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8526 Windypine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8526 Windypine Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8526 Windypine Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8526 Windypine Lane offer parking?
No, 8526 Windypine Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8526 Windypine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8526 Windypine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8526 Windypine Lane have a pool?
No, 8526 Windypine Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8526 Windypine Lane have accessible units?
No, 8526 Windypine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8526 Windypine Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8526 Windypine Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8526 Windypine Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8526 Windypine Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

