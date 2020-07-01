8485 Pineverde Lane

Amenities

2 Bedroom, 2 full Bath Townhouse with Screen patio Near NAS Jax and shopping centers - https://rently.com/properties/1162079?source=marketing



2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms

Master bedroom suite upstairs that features a bonus room

Second bedroom and bathroom downstairs

Laminate floor in main living area and downstairs bedroom, newly carpeted upstairs bedroom

Kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry

Large dining area open to the living room

Spacious screened patio overlooking private backyard

Laundry and storage room off screened patio

Plenty of closet space

Fresh designer two tone interior paint

Lawn maintenance and pest control included in rent

End unit



NOTE:

?? Security deposit amount may vary

???Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.



