8485 Pineverde Lane

Amenities
2 Bedroom, 2 full Bath Townhouse with Screen patio Near NAS Jax and shopping centers - https://rently.com/properties/1162079?source=marketing
2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms
Master bedroom suite upstairs that features a bonus room
Second bedroom and bathroom downstairs
Laminate floor in main living area and downstairs bedroom, newly carpeted upstairs bedroom
Kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry
Large dining area open to the living room
Spacious screened patio overlooking private backyard
Laundry and storage room off screened patio
Plenty of closet space
Fresh designer two tone interior paint
Lawn maintenance and pest control included in rent
End unit
NOTE:
?? Security deposit amount may vary
???Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.
(RLNE5394053)