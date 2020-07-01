All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:33 AM

8485 Pineverde Lane

8485 Pineverde Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8485 Pineverde Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom, 2 full Bath Townhouse with Screen patio Near NAS Jax and shopping centers - https://rently.com/properties/1162079?source=marketing

2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms
Master bedroom suite upstairs that features a bonus room
Second bedroom and bathroom downstairs
Laminate floor in main living area and downstairs bedroom, newly carpeted upstairs bedroom
Kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry
Large dining area open to the living room
Spacious screened patio overlooking private backyard
Laundry and storage room off screened patio
Plenty of closet space
Fresh designer two tone interior paint
Lawn maintenance and pest control included in rent
End unit

NOTE:
?? Security deposit amount may vary
???Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.

(RLNE5394053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8485 Pineverde Lane have any available units?
8485 Pineverde Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8485 Pineverde Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8485 Pineverde Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8485 Pineverde Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8485 Pineverde Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8485 Pineverde Lane offer parking?
No, 8485 Pineverde Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8485 Pineverde Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8485 Pineverde Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8485 Pineverde Lane have a pool?
No, 8485 Pineverde Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8485 Pineverde Lane have accessible units?
No, 8485 Pineverde Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8485 Pineverde Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8485 Pineverde Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8485 Pineverde Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8485 Pineverde Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

