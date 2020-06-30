All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8467 Pineverde Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8467 Pineverde Lane
Last updated March 18 2020 at 5:45 PM

8467 Pineverde Lane

8467 Pineverde Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Ortega Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8467 Pineverde Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
•2/2 townhome
•Master bedroom suite upstairs
•Second bedroom and bathroom downstairs
•Kitchen has a breakfast bar & pantry
•Large dining area open to the living room
•Laundry and storage room off back patio
•Plenty of closet space
•Fresh designer two tone interior paint
•Large backyard
•Beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout downstairs
•New carpet on stairs and upstairs bedroom
•Lawn maintenance included in rent
•Close to NAS Jax, I-295, Orange Park, shopping & dining

NOTE: ??Security deposit amount may vary
'Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $960, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $960, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8467 Pineverde Lane have any available units?
8467 Pineverde Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8467 Pineverde Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8467 Pineverde Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8467 Pineverde Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8467 Pineverde Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8467 Pineverde Lane offer parking?
No, 8467 Pineverde Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8467 Pineverde Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8467 Pineverde Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8467 Pineverde Lane have a pool?
No, 8467 Pineverde Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8467 Pineverde Lane have accessible units?
No, 8467 Pineverde Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8467 Pineverde Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8467 Pineverde Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8467 Pineverde Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8467 Pineverde Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia