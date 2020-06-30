8467 Pineverde Lane

Amenities

•2/2 townhome

•Master bedroom suite upstairs

•Second bedroom and bathroom downstairs

•Kitchen has a breakfast bar & pantry

•Large dining area open to the living room

•Laundry and storage room off back patio

•Plenty of closet space

•Fresh designer two tone interior paint

•Large backyard

•Beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout downstairs

•New carpet on stairs and upstairs bedroom

•Lawn maintenance included in rent

•Close to NAS Jax, I-295, Orange Park, shopping & dining



NOTE: ??Security deposit amount may vary

'Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $960, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $960, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.