846 Baker Avenue (Carolina Rivero)
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:52 PM

846 Baker Avenue (Carolina Rivero)

846 Baker Avenue · (954) 830-4727
Location

846 Baker Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Robinson

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$860

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Recently reduced and remodeled This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home features dining room, kitchen with appliances (Refrigerator and Stove). Remolding includes paint, flooring and bathrooms. Home also features central heating/air, off street parking, fenced yard and conveniently located near I-95 and downtown. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care.
No section 8 vouchers for this property
To schedule showing, contact Rebeca Torres at (954)830-4727
Application fee $30.00 per adult, security deposit equal to rent
Qualification criteria
No evictions in the last 3 years
No open landlord balances/debt
No felonies involving violence, robbery, burglary weapons, drug distribution or sexual related.
Verifiable landlord history in good standing
Monthly net (bring home) income must be 2.5 times rent amount
1 pet limit with max weight of 40 lbs full grown, BREED RESTRICTIONS APPLY! $350.00 non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 846 Baker Avenue (Carolina Rivero) have any available units?
846 Baker Avenue (Carolina Rivero) has a unit available for $860 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 846 Baker Avenue (Carolina Rivero) have?
Some of 846 Baker Avenue (Carolina Rivero)'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 846 Baker Avenue (Carolina Rivero) currently offering any rent specials?
846 Baker Avenue (Carolina Rivero) isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 846 Baker Avenue (Carolina Rivero) pet-friendly?
Yes, 846 Baker Avenue (Carolina Rivero) is pet friendly.
Does 846 Baker Avenue (Carolina Rivero) offer parking?
Yes, 846 Baker Avenue (Carolina Rivero) does offer parking.
Does 846 Baker Avenue (Carolina Rivero) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 846 Baker Avenue (Carolina Rivero) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 846 Baker Avenue (Carolina Rivero) have a pool?
No, 846 Baker Avenue (Carolina Rivero) does not have a pool.
Does 846 Baker Avenue (Carolina Rivero) have accessible units?
No, 846 Baker Avenue (Carolina Rivero) does not have accessible units.
Does 846 Baker Avenue (Carolina Rivero) have units with dishwashers?
No, 846 Baker Avenue (Carolina Rivero) does not have units with dishwashers.
