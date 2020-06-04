846 Baker Avenue (Carolina Rivero)

Amenities
Recently reduced and remodeled This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home features dining room, kitchen with appliances (Refrigerator and Stove). Remolding includes paint, flooring and bathrooms. Home also features central heating/air, off street parking, fenced yard and conveniently located near I-95 and downtown. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care.
No section 8 vouchers for this property
To schedule showing, contact Rebeca Torres at (954)830-4727
Application fee $30.00 per adult, security deposit equal to rent
Qualification criteria
No evictions in the last 3 years
No open landlord balances/debt
No felonies involving violence, robbery, burglary weapons, drug distribution or sexual related.
Verifiable landlord history in good standing
Monthly net (bring home) income must be 2.5 times rent amount
1 pet limit with max weight of 40 lbs full grown, BREED RESTRICTIONS APPLY! $350.00 non-refundable pet fee.