846 Baker Avenue (Carolina Rivero)

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Recently reduced and remodeled This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home features dining room, kitchen with appliances (Refrigerator and Stove). Remolding includes paint, flooring and bathrooms. Home also features central heating/air, off street parking, fenced yard and conveniently located near I-95 and downtown. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care.

No section 8 vouchers for this property

To schedule showing, contact Rebeca Torres at (954)830-4727

Application fee $30.00 per adult, security deposit equal to rent

Qualification criteria

No evictions in the last 3 years

No open landlord balances/debt

No felonies involving violence, robbery, burglary weapons, drug distribution or sexual related.

Verifiable landlord history in good standing

Monthly net (bring home) income must be 2.5 times rent amount

1 pet limit with max weight of 40 lbs full grown, BREED RESTRICTIONS APPLY! $350.00 non-refundable pet fee.