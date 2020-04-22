Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8428 Mcgrits Village Ln
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8428 Mcgrits Village Ln
8428 Mcgirts Village Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8428 Mcgirts Village Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-
(RLNE5665396)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8428 Mcgrits Village Ln have any available units?
8428 Mcgrits Village Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 8428 Mcgrits Village Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8428 Mcgrits Village Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8428 Mcgrits Village Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 8428 Mcgrits Village Ln is pet friendly.
Does 8428 Mcgrits Village Ln offer parking?
No, 8428 Mcgrits Village Ln does not offer parking.
Does 8428 Mcgrits Village Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8428 Mcgrits Village Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8428 Mcgrits Village Ln have a pool?
No, 8428 Mcgrits Village Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8428 Mcgrits Village Ln have accessible units?
No, 8428 Mcgrits Village Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8428 Mcgrits Village Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 8428 Mcgrits Village Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8428 Mcgrits Village Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 8428 Mcgrits Village Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
