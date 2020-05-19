8428 HIGHGATE DR

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage

Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home, located on the Southside of Jacksonville in the gated community of Ironwood. Has a 2 car garage! The Ironwood has 2 pools, 2 gyms, and playground. Washer and Dryer included. Bike to the St. Johns Town-center, Centrally located within minutes from JTB/I-95, 7 Miles to the Beach, 7 Miles to Downtown. Within 10 minutes of 3 area malls and 3 main hospitals. Solid build concrete block on the first floor, with upgraded tile on throughout the main level, and a huge closet in the master Bedroom. Tons of Ironwood amenities Pool, Playground, Gym, Gated, and security guard rounds