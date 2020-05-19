All apartments in Jacksonville
8428 HIGHGATE DR
8428 HIGHGATE DR

8428 Highgate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8428 Highgate Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home, located on the Southside of Jacksonville in the gated community of Ironwood. Has a 2 car garage! The Ironwood has 2 pools, 2 gyms, and playground. Washer and Dryer included. Bike to the St. Johns Town-center, Centrally located within minutes from JTB/I-95, 7 Miles to the Beach, 7 Miles to Downtown. Within 10 minutes of 3 area malls and 3 main hospitals. Solid build concrete block on the first floor, with upgraded tile on throughout the main level, and a huge closet in the master Bedroom. Tons of Ironwood amenities Pool, Playground, Gym, Gated, and security guard rounds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8428 HIGHGATE DR have any available units?
8428 HIGHGATE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8428 HIGHGATE DR have?
Some of 8428 HIGHGATE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8428 HIGHGATE DR currently offering any rent specials?
8428 HIGHGATE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8428 HIGHGATE DR pet-friendly?
No, 8428 HIGHGATE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8428 HIGHGATE DR offer parking?
Yes, 8428 HIGHGATE DR offers parking.
Does 8428 HIGHGATE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8428 HIGHGATE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8428 HIGHGATE DR have a pool?
Yes, 8428 HIGHGATE DR has a pool.
Does 8428 HIGHGATE DR have accessible units?
No, 8428 HIGHGATE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8428 HIGHGATE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8428 HIGHGATE DR has units with dishwashers.
