8356 Windypine Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8356 Windypine Lane

8356 Windypine Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8356 Windypine Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/710600

Master bedroom suite upstairs with bonus area
•Second bedroom and bath downstairs
•Kitchen has a breakfast bar and pantry closet
•Large dining area open to the living room
•Laundry and storage area off back patio
•Plenty of closet space
•Fresh designer two tone interior paint
•Ceramic tile throughout downstairs and carpet in upstairs bedroom
•Fenced backyard
•End unit
•Lawn maintenance included in the rent

NOTE:
○○ Security deposit amount may vary
○○○Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8356 Windypine Lane have any available units?
8356 Windypine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8356 Windypine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8356 Windypine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8356 Windypine Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8356 Windypine Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8356 Windypine Lane offer parking?
No, 8356 Windypine Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8356 Windypine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8356 Windypine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8356 Windypine Lane have a pool?
No, 8356 Windypine Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8356 Windypine Lane have accessible units?
No, 8356 Windypine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8356 Windypine Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8356 Windypine Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8356 Windypine Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8356 Windypine Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

