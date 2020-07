Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning game room range

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 game room

Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath, with a large 4th bedroom that can be used for a office, or game room.

New appliances, tile floors, large back yard, and much more!

Close to local schools, bus routes, grocery stores, and restaurants. NO HUD or Section 8



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5193668)